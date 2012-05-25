REFILE-Australia's Cochlear posts 19 pct profit rise
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Cochlear Ltd , the world No.1 hearing implants maker, on Tuesday posted a half-year profit rise of 19 percent, but reported slowing sales growth in Asia.
Brazilian beef processor Marfrig is currently in talks with creditor and shareholder BNDES to delay payments on 275 million ($136 million) of debt, Valor Econômico reported, without saying how it obtained the information. The payment is due next month and, according to Valor, Marfrig wants to postpone it until at least June of 2015.
BNDES, Brazil's state development bank, owns 14 percent of Marfrig, Valor said. Efforts to reach a Marfrig spokesman for comment on the Valor report were unsuccessful.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Cochlear Ltd , the world No.1 hearing implants maker, on Tuesday posted a half-year profit rise of 19 percent, but reported slowing sales growth in Asia.
Feb 13 The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday a U.S. appeals court should fully review the suspension of President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban from seven-Muslim majority countries before any more proceedings take place before a Seattle federal judge.
* Output (organic) to fall in 2017, profitability to rise (Adds details on 2017 outlook, 2016 results, new structure)