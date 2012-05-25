BRIEF-CLAIRVEST REPORTS Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$2.03
* CLAIRVEST GROUP INC - DECEMBER 31, 2016 BOOK VALUE WAS $532.9 MILLION OR $35.08 PER SHARE VERSUS $502.2 MILLION OR $33.05 PER SHARE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2016
Mexico's IPC stock index slips 0.14 percent to 37,504 points on deepening concerns about a Greek exit from the euro and fresh worries about Spanish debt. Telecommunications giant America Movil led declines, slipping 0.42 percent. The index is on track to post a gain of about 1.7 percent this week.
* CLAIRVEST GROUP INC - DECEMBER 31, 2016 BOOK VALUE WAS $532.9 MILLION OR $35.08 PER SHARE VERSUS $502.2 MILLION OR $33.05 PER SHARE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2016
* NEULION- TIM ALAVATHIL IS TAKING ON ROLE OF CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, REPLACING TREVOR RENFIELD, WHO TODAY RESIGNED FROM POSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc reported a surprise adjusted profit for the fourth quarter, helped by lower expenses and higher oil prices.