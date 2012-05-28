UPDATE 1-Food group Danone targets cost cuts amid pressures at dairy arm and China
* Danone eyes 1 billion euros in savings by 2020 (Adds details, CFO comments)
Brazilian beef processor Marfrig said it is not in talks with creditor and shareholder BNDES to delay payments on 275 million ($140 million) of debt, Chief Financial Officer Ricardo Florence said on Monday. Last week, Valor Econômico newspaper said debt renegotiations talks between Marfrig and BNDES were underway.
Florence said that Marfrig is just looking to make a more efficient liability management by stretching out maturities and seeking to borrow at a lower cost. Payment of interest on the notes, which are due in 2015, is due next month. BNDES , Brazil's state development bank, owns 14 percent of Marfrig, Valor said.
PARIS, Feb 15 French food group Danone unveiled a new 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) cost cutting plan, saying the turnaround of its dairy division in Europe was taking longer than expected while tough conditions in China would also endure in 2017.
BEIJING, Feb 15 Chinese chicken prices sank to their lowest level in more than a decade on Wednesday as fears grow about the spread of bird flu, hurting meat producers' share prices and deepening concerns about demand in the world's second-largest poultry consumer.