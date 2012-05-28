Brazilian beef processor Marfrig said it is not in talks with creditor and shareholder BNDES to delay payments on 275 million ($140 million) of debt, Chief Financial Officer Ricardo Florence said on Monday. Last week, Valor Econômico newspaper said debt renegotiations talks between Marfrig and BNDES were underway.

Florence said that Marfrig is just looking to make a more efficient liability management by stretching out maturities and seeking to borrow at a lower cost. Payment of interest on the notes, which are due in 2015, is due next month. BNDES , Brazil's state development bank, owns 14 percent of Marfrig, Valor said.