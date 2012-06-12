BRIEF-Pieris signs partnership for anemia drug PRS-080, granting exclusive option in Japan to Aska pharmaceutical
Embraer, the world's third largest maker of commercial aircraft, plans to sell dollar-denominated senior notes due in 2022 to fund general corporate purposes and working capital needs, the Brazilian company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Embraer hired the investment-banking units of Citigroup , Itaú Unibanco Holding and Morgan Stanley & Co to manage the transaction, the filing said.
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd - is in process of initiating a search for Thibeault's successor
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 An executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump to crack down on illegal immigration will not undermine two data transfer agreements between the United States and the EU, Washington wrote in a letter to allay European concerns.