BRIEF-Amyris says near-term debt maturities have been resolved
* Amyris Inc - near-term debt maturities have been resolved; completed strategic transition out of commodity products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Mexico's IPC stock index edged up 0.05 percent to 37,055 points with investors still awaiting details on a bailout of Spain's banks and remaining on edge ahead of elections in Greece this weekend. During the last session, the IPC closed right above its one-year exponential moving average, which has acted as a key support in recent years.
* Company still expects closing of sale to occur in q1 of 2017
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 German consumer-goods group Beiersdorf has appointed former Sanofi manager Vincent Warnery to a new position on its board overseeing the Eucerin skincare, La Prairie anti-ageing and Hansaplast woundcare brands.