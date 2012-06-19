UPDATE 7-Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January
Argentina's biggest energy company, YPF , said on Tuesday that Brazil's largest non-government bank, Itau Unibanco, held 14.2 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) - equivalent to a 3.6-percent stake - in the oil firm nationalized by President Cristina Fernandez last month, a filing to Buenos Aires Stock Exchange showed.
Itau was among a group of banks that lent money to Argentina's Petersen Group to buy into YPF several years ago. Petersen, which relied on YPF dividends to repay the loans, was declared in default last month. The bank credits were backed by YPF shares.
The filing, which said the ADS shares were acquired for a price of $11.12 each, added that Itau "did not intend to obtain a larger stake."
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January
Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday.
OROVILLE, Calif., Feb 13 Operators of the nation's tallest dam prepared on Monday to shore up a crumbling emergency spillway with bags of rock while bleeding off excess water from a rain-swollen lake to ease the threat of inundating the Northern California communities under evacuation orders downstream.