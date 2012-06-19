Argentina's biggest energy company, YPF , said on Tuesday that Brazil's largest non-government bank, Itau Unibanco, held 14.2 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) - equivalent to a 3.6-percent stake - in the oil firm nationalized by President Cristina Fernandez last month, a filing to Buenos Aires Stock Exchange showed.

Itau was among a group of banks that lent money to Argentina's Petersen Group to buy into YPF several years ago. Petersen, which relied on YPF dividends to repay the loans, was declared in default last month. The bank credits were backed by YPF shares.

The filing, which said the ADS shares were acquired for a price of $11.12 each, added that Itau "did not intend to obtain a larger stake."