BRIEF-Atlas Financial anticipates Q4 book value of $10.35-$10.55 per common share
* Atlas Financial Holdings provides selected preliminary 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
Mexico's IPC stock index edges up 0.06 percent to 38,711 points in a fifth consecutive session of gains ahead of the conclusion of a Federal Reserve meeting where policy makers could signal new monetary stimulus for the U.S. economy. The index has advanced more than 2 percent this month.
* Bluebird Bio reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and recent operational progress
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results