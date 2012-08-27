BRIEF-SoftBank Group set to invest more than $3 bln in WeWork - CNBC
* Softbank Group Corp set to invest more than $3 billion in WeWork - CNBC, citing a source Source text : http://cnb.cx/2lVk0X5 Further company coverage:
Deutsche Bank Secueities analysts raised their 2013 year-end price target for shares in Cielo, Brazil's largest card payment processor, to 64 reais a share from 58 reais previously. The analysts also raised the target for insurer Porto Seguro to 21 reais apiece from 19 reais previously.
The Deutsche Bank analysts also said that BM&FBovespa, the country's sole financial exchange, continues to be their main recommendation among non-bank financial shares in Brazil. The target for the stock by year-end 2013 remained unchanged at 16 reais a share.
* Softbank Group Corp set to invest more than $3 billion in WeWork - CNBC, citing a source Source text : http://cnb.cx/2lVk0X5 Further company coverage:
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has denied administering banned supplements to his athletes and issued a firm rebuttal of what he said were false allegations against him in a British newspaper.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.