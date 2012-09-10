Credit Suisse Group analysts led by Emerson Leite cut the
recommendation on shares of Brazilian oil producer HRT
Participações to "neutral" and cut the price target
on the stock, after a Namibian well run by Chariot Oil and Gas
ran dry in the same region as an HRT well
.
Leite slashed their target on HRT shares to 3 reais each,
down from 8.50 reais previously. "We would now prefer to wait
for the company to prove its geological thesis in either
(Brazil's) Solimões (Basin) or Namibia before getting exposure
to the shares," the analysts wrote in a note.
HRT fell as much as 20 percent to 3.60 reais in mid-morning
trading in São Paulo. HRT's Web site said it had a facility in
the Namibian region where Chariot said its well came in dry.