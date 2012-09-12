Consumer delinquencies on bank loans and utility bills fell for the third months in a row in August, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Wednesday, in a fresh indication that households are finally getting current on their bills after months of strained finances. Serasa Experian's Consumer Delinquencies index fell 0.2 percent on a sequential basis, but jumped 7 percent from the same month a year earlier.

Delinquencies rose 16.2 percent in the year through August, a pace slower than the 23.4 percent pace reported in the same period of 2010, Serasa said. Non-bank debt defaults rose 1.5 percent in August, while loan delinquencies dropped 1.3 percent, and bounced checks fell 2.9 percent from the prior month, the company said.