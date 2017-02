Brazilian stocks gained early on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan said it would offer aggressive new measures to stimulate economic activity, feeding demand for riskier assets.

Among stocks rising in Sao Paulo were shares of homebuilder PDG Realty and OGX, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.69 percent to 62,233.42 shortly after opening.