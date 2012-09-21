BRIEF-CEL-SCI says met with FDA on Feb. 8
* CEL-SCI - at the meeting with FDA, there was a discussion of steps that would be required to lift the partial clinical hold
BTG Pactual, Latin America's largest independent investment bank, raised $800 million in 10-year, Tier 2 notes on Friday, after investors placed bids for the securities north of $4.5 billion, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters. The bank offered to pay investors a yield of 6 percent on the unsecured, subordinated debt, said the source, who declined to be quoted because the transaction is on the works.
BTG Pactual's investment-banking unit is managing the deal, alongside those of Banco Bradesco, Citigroup, and Deutsche Bank.
* On Feb 9, board elected Tom Lankey as chairman - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lJhHUH) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday, the controversial project that has sparked months of protests from tribal activists seeking to halt the 1,170-mile line.