BTG Pactual, Latin America's largest independent investment bank, raised $800 million in 10-year, Tier 2 notes on Friday, after investors placed bids for the securities north of $4.5 billion, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters. The bank offered to pay investors a yield of 6 percent on the unsecured, subordinated debt, said the source, who declined to be quoted because the transaction is on the works.