Brazilian stocks gained early on Friday on optimism Spain will cut spending in order to win access to the European Central Bank's bond-buying program, which could help stem the spreading of the euro zone's debt crisis.

Among stocks rising in Sao Paulo were shares of OGX , the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, and state-controlled rival Petrobras.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.57 percent to 62,041.32 shortly after opening.