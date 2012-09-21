Credit Suisse Group analysts on Friday began coverage of
Localiza, Brazil's largest car and fleet rental
company, with a "neutral" recommendation on the stock and a
price target of 38 reais a share by the end of next year.
According to the analysts, led by Bruno Savaris, there is not
significant room for further re-rating of the stock, based on
valuation multiples.
According to Savaris and his team, Localiza's "bargaining
power coupled with its integrated business platform should not
only maintain the threat of increasing competition under control
but also lower the risks arising from structurally higher car
depreciation rates."