Minority shareholders of card payment processor Redecard tendered about 210 million common shares in a bid by lender Itaú Unibanco to take the company private, traders said on Friday, based on preliminary data.

The number of shares tendered could rise ahead of the transaction scheduled for Monday if the bank agrees to certain conditions, traders said. Itaú needs the approval of two thirds of minority shareholders in order to buy out the 49.99 percent of Redecard it does not currently own.