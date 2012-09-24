Recovering margins in the U.S. beef industry led UBS Securities analyst Gustavo Piras Oliveira to raise his recommendation on shares in meatpacker JBS to "neutral," adding that South America's next grain harvest may be a key trigger for the stock.

Investors should also add shares of the world's No. 1 poultry exporter Brasil Foods over those in rival food processor Marfrig, Oliveira said, given the low debt levels and clear signs of a turnaround at Brasil Foods.