UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Recovering margins in the U.S. beef industry led UBS Securities analyst Gustavo Piras Oliveira to raise his recommendation on shares in meatpacker JBS to "neutral," adding that South America's next grain harvest may be a key trigger for the stock.
Investors should also add shares of the world's No. 1 poultry exporter Brasil Foods over those in rival food processor Marfrig, Oliveira said, given the low debt levels and clear signs of a turnaround at Brasil Foods.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources