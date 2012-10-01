BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Brazilian stocks gained on Monday ahead of a set of data releases that could show the U.S. manufacturing sector is improving.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the first day in five sessions, adding 0.3 percent to 59,365.50. Real estate developer PDG Realty and oil producer OGX Petróleo led gains, after traders said recent declines were overdone.
Limiting the increase in the Bovespa were shares of Cielo and BM&FBovespa, on concern government efforts to compress margins in the financial industry will soon hit the companies.
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately