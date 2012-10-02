UPDATE 1-Emma Stone wins best actress Oscar for 'La La Land'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Emma Stone won her first Oscar on Sunday for her lead role as a struggling actress who falls in love with a jazz musician in musical romance "La La Land."
Brazilian stocks rose for a second day on Tuesday, on optimism Spain's government will soon request a bailout in a step that most investors see as necessary to mitigate the euro zone's debt crisis.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index jumped 0.8 percent to 60,044.44 at 1017 local time (1317 GMT), fueled by growing purchases of the most widely traded stocks such as mining giant Vale and oil producer OGX Petróleo among foreign investors.
Vale led gains, adding 1.1 percent to 35.65 reais.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Emma Stone won her first Oscar on Sunday for her lead role as a struggling actress who falls in love with a jazz musician in musical romance "La La Land."
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a grief-stricken father in family drama "Manchester by the Sea."
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH LIVECHAT-GLOBAL M&A With talk of American protectionism and potentially more fragmented markets in Europe, we talk to UCL professor Dr. Peter Clark at 3:30 pm, about how global companies and