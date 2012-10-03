UPDATE 2-Nigeria tests waters for possible broad naira devaluation
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
Brazilian stocks seesawed on Wednesday as optimism over encouraging labor market data in the United States was partially offset by concerns over profitability at some of the nation's homebuilders.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index was trading 0.05 percent higher at 59,247.96 at 10:12 a.m. local time (1312 GMT). Homebuilders fell, led by Gafisa, after analysts at Barclays slashed price targets and estimates for some companies in the industry.
OGX Petróleo led gains, with a 1.1 percent gain. Recent moves by foreign and local investors to take advantage of frequent price fluctuations in banking and commodities shares have caused volatility in the index.
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.
PRAGUE, Feb 20 Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Monday he was firing his industry minister, accusing him of getting a poor deal for mobile phone customers.