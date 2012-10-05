GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St at record, dollar gains in wake of Yellen comments
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with European markets close)
Brazilian stocks opened higher on Friday after the U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to a nearly four-year low.
Among stocks rising in Sao Paulo were state-controlled oil company Petrobras and mining giant Vale.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.0 pct to 59,044 shortly after opening.
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with European markets close)
* Yellen says Fed to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting
* New CEO Blades says company can leverage heritage to grow again