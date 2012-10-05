UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Vale SA, the world's second-largest mining company, said in a statement that it resumed operations on the Carajas Railway in Brazil's Amazon two days after a protest by Brazilian Indian groups blocked the line.
The 892-kilometer (554-mile) Carajas railway is responsible for the shipment of about 10 percent of the world's sea-borne iron ore exports as well as the transport of other Vale minerals, pig iron, Brazilian agricultural products and petroleum. It also operates passenger transport services.
Vale is the world's largest iron ore producer and the Carajas railway carries about a third of its 300 million tonnes of output a year.
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders