Banco Santander Brasil, Brazil's largest foreign bank, pushed back on Tuesday a deadline by which it must have at least 25 percent of its stock trading on the Sao Paulo exchange, to comply with rules of the so-called Novo Mercado.

The local unit of Spain's Banco Santander now has until October 2013 to raise the portion of its shares in circulation, from 24.4 percent at present. (Reporting by Diogo Ferreira Gomes)