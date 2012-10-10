PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, announced on Wednesday the resignation of its chief financial officer, João Miguel Mallet Racy Ferreira, and its director of investments, Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira. The company's current vice president and director of investor relations will take on the CFO role, PDG Realty said in an e-mailed statement. The second position remains vacant. Shares of the company traded 0.87 percent stronger at 3.48 reais ($1.71) on the local Bovespa exchange shortly after trading started. ($1 = 2.0365 Brazilian reals)