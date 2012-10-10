S.Korean won slips as chance for Fed hike in March rises; stocks up
SEOUL, Feb 15 The South Korean won edged down on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Janet Yellen's speech the prior day opened up more room for rate hike as early as March.
PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, announced on Wednesday the resignation of its chief financial officer, João Miguel Mallet Racy Ferreira, and its director of investments, Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira. The company's current vice president and director of investor relations will take on the CFO role, PDG Realty said in an e-mailed statement. The second position remains vacant. Shares of the company traded 0.87 percent stronger at 3.48 reais ($1.71) on the local Bovespa exchange shortly after trading started. ($1 = 2.0365 Brazilian reals)
SEOUL, Feb 15 The South Korean won edged down on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Janet Yellen's speech the prior day opened up more room for rate hike as early as March.
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei share average rose near six-week highs touched earlier in the week on Wednesday, as shares of insurers soared after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen boosted U.S. and global bond yields.
Feb 15 Australian shares closed at their highest in over 21 months on Wednesday with financials leading the gains, helped by a rise in Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares after it reported robust half-year earnings.