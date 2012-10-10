Brazilian stocks rose slightly early on Wednesday, boosted by oil producers and financial shares. Oil company OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, rose 1.56 percent while state-run Petrobras traded 0.23 percent higher as oil prices rose on supply fears in response to shelling along the Turkey-Syria border and perceived tensions between Iran and the West.

Petrobras shares are the most heavily-weighted stock on Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock index.

Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest lender, traded 1.14 percent higher. The Bovespa gained 0.41 percent to 59,178 shortly after opening.