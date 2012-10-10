S.Korean won slips as chance for Fed hike in March rises; stocks up
SEOUL, Feb 15 The South Korean won edged down on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Janet Yellen's speech the prior day opened up more room for rate hike as early as March.
Brazilian stocks rose slightly early on Wednesday, boosted by oil producers and financial shares. Oil company OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, rose 1.56 percent while state-run Petrobras traded 0.23 percent higher as oil prices rose on supply fears in response to shelling along the Turkey-Syria border and perceived tensions between Iran and the West.
Petrobras shares are the most heavily-weighted stock on Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock index.
Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest lender, traded 1.14 percent higher. The Bovespa gained 0.41 percent to 59,178 shortly after opening.
SEOUL, Feb 15 The South Korean won edged down on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Janet Yellen's speech the prior day opened up more room for rate hike as early as March.
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei share average rose near six-week highs touched earlier in the week on Wednesday, as shares of insurers soared after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen boosted U.S. and global bond yields.
Feb 15 Australian shares closed at their highest in over 21 months on Wednesday with financials leading the gains, helped by a rise in Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares after it reported robust half-year earnings.