UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
J.P. Morgan analysts raised their recommendation on shares of Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa to "neutral" on the prospects for positive free cash flow and a reduction in net debt in coming quarters.
The analysts, led by Adrian Huerta, also lowered their outlook for shares of Rossi Residencial from "neutral" to "underweight" after the company revised past financial statements, raising questions about accounting practices.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts