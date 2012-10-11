UBS analysts downgraded their recommendations on shares of Brazilian banks Bradesco and Santander Brasil to "neutral" and Banco do Brasil to "sell" on concerns of lower profit margins due to rising competition from state-controlled banks.

The analysts, led by Phillip Finch, also lowered earnings estimates on Brazilian banks by 10.5 percent in 2012 and by 16.2 percent in 2013 following recent cuts in lending rates.