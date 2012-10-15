OSX Brasil SA has been given "priority" in the concession of a loan for 1.5 billion reais ($735 million) from Brazil's Merchant Marine Fund for the construction of a shipyard, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said on Monday.

OSX said the loan was in addition to other credits from the fund, but did not say if the loan has received final approval or when it will receive the funds. OSX, which is 10 percent owned by South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industry Co., hopes to begin operating its shipyard at Brazil's Port of Açu, north of Rio de Janeiro, in 2013.

($1 = 2.04 Brazilian reais)