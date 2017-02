Brazilian stocks tracked global markets higher early on Tuesday as data showed a better than expected improvement in German investor confidence and traders stepped up bets that Spain is moving closer to requesting a bailout.

Among stocks rising in Sao Paulo were shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras and mining giant Vale.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose above 60,000 points for the first time in two weeks, adding 0.7 percent to 60,021.28 shortly after opening.