UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Itaú Unibanco Holding, Brazil's largest private sector bank, is cutting its service fees by as much as 32.5 percent, the lender said in a Wednesday statement, keeping pace with public banks that have slashed fees at the urging of the federal government.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts