UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Brazilian mall operator Aliansce plans to sell shares in a primary offering before the end of the year, the company said in a filing on Wednesday. The document did not provide any details on the planned sale. Shares of the company fell 6.87 percent from Tuesday's close, to 21.56 reais.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts