The city of Buenos Aires sold $100 million in an 18-month local
note carrying a coupon of 7.95 percent, the local finance
secretary said, adding the country's capital will not tap debt
markets again in 2013 because it has no need.
The paper will be payable in Argentine pesos but linked to
the dollar's level on the official foreign exchange market to
protect against a depreciation of the peso. The proceeds of this
issue will fund infrastructure projects.
This was the first local government debt issue since Chaco
province shook markets earlier this month by using pesos to
repay dollar debts after the central bank blocked its access to
greenbacks. Moody's called Chaco's move a default and downgraded
Argentine provincial and municipal credit ratings, including
that of the city of Buenos Aires.
Last December, Buenos Aires sold $85 million worth of a
similar one-year note at a yield of 9.25 percent.
Since then, expectations have increased that the peso will
depreciate at a faster pace against the dollar. On the Rofex
futures market, April's peso contract is trading at 5.2050 per
dollar. This compares with a 4.7525 per dollar ask
price on the spot interbank market Thursday.