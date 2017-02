Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index opened lower on Monday as preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras weighed.

Petrobras shares lost 3.21 percent to 21.39 reais after the company reported lower than expected third quarter income after market close on Friday.

The Bovespa stock index fell 1.14 percent to 56,623.42 shortly after opening.

Volume is expected to be low, with stock markets in New York closed due to an approaching hurricane.