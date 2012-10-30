TIM Participaçoes SA, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, said on Tuesday that equipment makers Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia Siemens Networks will provide infrastructure for its next-generation Long Term Evolution (LTE) network.

The Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia said it had signed a contract with the three companies, which already supply its existing network equipment. TIM did not provide financial details of the contracts. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.)