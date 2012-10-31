Goldman Sachs Group analyst Lucio Aldworth raised on Wednesday
his 12-month price target for shares in TIM Participações SA
, the local unit of Telecom Italia SpA, to 8.60 reais
from 8.50 reais previously. Earnings per share estimates at the
company, which posted a slight miss in third-quarter earnings
according to a Reuters poll, were lowered by 5 percent in
average through 2014 "due to lower growth assumptions in the
voice business," Aldworth said in a note.
"TIM still faces strong competition, macro and possibly
regulatory headwinds in Brazil that we think could prevent
re-rating in the near-term," the analyst wrote in a client note.
Goldman Sachs kept a "neutral" recommendation on the stock.