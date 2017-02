Brazil's state-led electricity holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA expects to receive around 30 billion reais ($14.77 billion) from the government in exchange for assets tendered as part of the early renewal of electricity concessions, Chief Executive Officer José da Costa Carvalho Neto said on Wednesday. The company is known as Eletrobras.

The sum is equal to the value of Eletrobras' non-amortized assets for concessions that expire between 2015 and 2017, Carvalho told reporters in Brasilia.

($1 = 2.031 Brazilian reais)