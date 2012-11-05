Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch trimmed their
recommendation on units in Banco Santander Brasil SA
to "underperform" from "neutral," and cut the price target to 15
reais from 18 reais previously. In a report, a team of analysts
led by Jorg Friedemann also slashed the estimates for earnings
per unit for this and next year by 9 percent and 14 percent,
respectively.
Units are a blend of common and preferred shares of
Santander Brasil, the nation's largest foreign lender. The
decision follows concern that delinquencies at the bank will not
ease as quick as expected and a decline in borrowing costs in
Brazil will weigh down on revenue for the coming two years.