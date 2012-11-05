Brazilian stocks fell early on Monday as investor caution over
the upcoming U.S. election sapped demand for riskier assets
while shares of electric utilities dropped their most in
nearly eight weeks.
Electricity sector shares fell after an offer from Brazil's
government to compensate the companies as part of a concession
renewal plan fell short of what some firms expected to receive.
Among stocks falling in Sao Paulo were shares of state-run
electricity holding company Eletrobras and mining
giant Vale.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 1.37
percent to 57,581.20 shortly after opening.