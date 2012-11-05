Brazilian stocks fell early on Monday as investor caution over the upcoming U.S. election sapped demand for riskier assets while shares of electric utilities dropped their most in nearly eight weeks.

Electricity sector shares fell after an offer from Brazil's government to compensate the companies as part of a concession renewal plan fell short of what some firms expected to receive.

Among stocks falling in Sao Paulo were shares of state-run electricity holding company Eletrobras and mining giant Vale.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 1.37 percent to 57,581.20 shortly after opening.