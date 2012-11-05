Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
The board of Telefônica Brasil said on Monday it approved a one-year buy-back plan for 10 percent of the combined pool of 292 million common and preferred shares in circulation in Brazil.
The company also said it would pay out a 1.12 billion reais dividend from Dec. 12 to shareholders holding stock until Nov. 23. A separate dividend of 877.5 million reais will be paid to shareholders holding company stock until April 11.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)