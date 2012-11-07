UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Recent advances by shares of Brazilian truck part makers Randon Participaçoes and Iochpe Maxion SA are not justified by recovering truck sales in October, Credit Suisse analyst Bruno Savaris warned in a note to clients.
Current valuations suggest unrealistic expectations of continued growth, Savaris said, adding that an oversupplied production chain and restrictive credit conditions will continue to drag on earnings.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources