UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Weaker European auto sales and a money-losing rail business led analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch to slash their 2013 and 2014 profit estimates for Brazilian chassis and wheel maker Iochpe Maxion following third-quarter results.
Analysts led by Sara Delfim cut next year's earnings estimate by 36 percent to 1.52 reais per share and lowered their 2014 forecast by 22 percent to 2.49 reais per share, but maintained their "Buy" recommendation for the stock due to long-term exposure to growing industries in Brazil and China.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources