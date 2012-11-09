Weaker European auto sales and a money-losing rail business led analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch to slash their 2013 and 2014 profit estimates for Brazilian chassis and wheel maker Iochpe Maxion following third-quarter results.

Analysts led by Sara Delfim cut next year's earnings estimate by 36 percent to 1.52 reais per share and lowered their 2014 forecast by 22 percent to 2.49 reais per share, but maintained their "Buy" recommendation for the stock due to long-term exposure to growing industries in Brazil and China.