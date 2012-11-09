Bolivia is considering another sale of global bonds next year
following its return to international credit markets last month
with its first issue in almost a century, Economy Minister Luis
Arce said.
Bolivia sold $500 million in a 10-year bond at par to yield
4.875 percent on Oct. 22. The leftist government hailed the sale
as a sign of investor confidence in the natural gas-exporting
country.
"In the budget bill for 2013, Congress has been asked to
authorize a possible international bond issue to help continue
strengthening the productive sector and infrastructure," Arce
told Reuters.
He did not say how much might be sold, but government
sources said it would likely be another $500 million in 10-year
bonds. The budget bill has not been publicly released.