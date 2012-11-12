BRIEF-Flotek Industries says Richard Walton appointed CFO
* On Feb 13 Richard Walton was appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Flotek - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kQxjEY ) Further company coverage:
The board of Banco ABC Brasil SA, the Brazilian subsidiary of Arab Banking Corp., authorized on Monday a plan to buy back as many as 3.411 million preferred shares, or up to 10 percent of the bank's outstanding stock, within the next year. ABC Brasil said in a regulatory filing that the repurchase aims to "maximize value creation for our shareholders and make feasible a compensation plan to remunerate management."
ABC Brasil hired the brokerage arms of Banco Votorantim SA , Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and BTG Pactual Group to manage the transaction, according to the filing.
HELSINKI, Feb 17 Finnish pension fund Ilmarinen has increased its investments in U.S. equities while cutting back on European stocks due to weak growth prospects in the region, its chief executive Timo Ritakallio said on Friday.
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kQAEUv) Further company coverage: