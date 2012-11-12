Morgan Stanley & Co strategist Guilherme Paiva said in a client note on Monday that preferred shares of Vale SA, the most widely traded stock in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, and common shares of Hypermarcas SA are likely to see their weight in the index reduced when the exchange revises its composition in early January. Paiva and his team expect the Bovespa index to have two new additions, shares of commercial real estate company BR Properties SA and Energias do Brasil SA, with no deletions.