UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The majority of creditors of Independencia, an insolvent meatpacker, approved a restructuring plan of the company's debt on Monday, removing one of the last remaining obstacles for the firm to be taken over by its larger rival JBS. JBS started out as a family butcher in Brazil and became the world's largest beef producer by assuming control of smaller firms, a strategy it has recently resumed.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources