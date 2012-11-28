BRIEF-Mosaic Capital board approves changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis
Minerva SA, Brazil's third-largest meatpacker, priced a follow-on share offering at 11 reais each, in a transaction that raised about 557 million reais ($268 million), data from Brazilian securities and exchange regulator CVM showed on Wednesday.
Calls to the company seeking confirmation and details on the transaction were not immediately answered.
Feb 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Nevsun announces 2016 results; provides 2017 outlook and redeploys $120 million to fund Timok