BRIEF-TPC Group names Bart de Jong CFO
* de Jong began his career in auditing with KPMG, then held various accounting and internal audit positions at ExxonMobil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA's human resources committee recommended cuts to expenses for families of key minority shareholders, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday, underlining cost-cutting efforts since French group Casino Guichard Perrachon assumed control in July.
The committee suggested cutting 98 million reais ($46 million) of spending on security and transportation for the Diniz and Klein families, which founded Pão de Açúcar and home appliance unit Casas Bahia, Valor reported on its website.
Abilio Diniz, the company's chairman, is the son of Pão de Açúcar's founder. A spokesman said the company, Brazil's biggest retailer, does not comment on its committees' deliberations.
BRUSSELS, Feb 16 European Union data privacy watchdogs will seek assurances from U.S. authorities that a move by U.S. President Donald Trump to crack down on illegal immigration will not undermine a transatlantic pact protecting the privacy of Europeans' data.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 16 Encana Corp, Canada's No. 2 oil and natural gas producer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly operating profit on Thursday, helped by a cash tax recovery.