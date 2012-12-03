Strategists at BTG Pactual Group are recommending investors add exposure to exporters of commodities and manufactured goods in response to a slower-than-expected economic recovery. In a note on Monday, a team of strategists led by Carlos Sequeira upped the share of exporters such as Vale SA in the bank's so-called 10SIM stock-picking list for December.

Sequeira and his team replaced shares of BRF Brasil Foods SA with those of the world's No. 1 meatpacker JBS SA in the list, the note showed. BTG Pactual also trimmed exposure to consumer stocks to 25 percent of the recommended portfolio in December from 40 percent in November by removing Lojas Americanas SA and Cia Hering SA . The strategists are also adding Autometal SA on a bet "that light vehicle sales in Brazil will remain strong" ... "and Mexican operations will stay profitable."