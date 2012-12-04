Ecuador's president, Rafael Correa, said he would discuss a
lawsuit against Chevron for environmental damage in
Ecuador's jungle areas with Argentine President Cristina
Fernandez after plaintiffs took their case to that country.
An Ecuadorean court last year ordered Chevron to pay $19
billion for the contamination of watersheds over nearly 30 years
that plaintiffs say damaged the health of indigenous
tribespeople and farmers in the Ecuadorean Amazon. Because
Chevron has few assets in Ecuador, the plaintiffs are seeking
enforcement of the ruling in other countries, including
Argentina, Brazil and Canada.
Last month, an Argentine judge ordered an embargo on up to
$19 billion worth of Chevron's assets in Argentina. The company
appealed the decision.
Chevron has refused to make any payments and accuses
Ecuadorean courts of fraud - a charge the plaintiffs' lawyers
categorically deny.
"Chevron seeks to delegitimize this legal action that it
lost against our Amazonian people," Correa told Argentine
television on Tuesday, hours before a planned meeting with
Argentina's Fernandez. "We're going to touch on the Chevron
case. We haven't intervened but of course we will always try to
back our citizens so that these rulings are enforced."