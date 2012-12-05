UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Retail activity in Brazil slowed in November from October as tax incentives for cars and appliances had a diminishing effect, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Wednesday.
Serasa's Retail and Commerce Activity Index, a proxy of the government's retail index, showed that sales volumes fell 2.0 percent from October on a seasonally adjusted basis. All of the segments measured by the index declined in November.
Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest auto lender, plans to reduce outstanding loans in the segment this year by 2 billion reais ($988 million).
($1 = 2.11 Brazilian reais)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources