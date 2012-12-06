BRIEF-United Overseas Bank Limited prices notes
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
A decision by Brazil's government to lower a benchmark rate for subsidized corporate loans should bolster shares in some infrastructure companies, energy producers and real estate developers, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a Thursday report. State development bank BNDES trimmed the so-called TJLP rate to 5 percent on Wednesday, in a move to help spur investments and demand for corporate credit.
Infrastructure companies with the largest exposure to the debt linked to the TJLP rate are ALL America Lstina Logística SA and OHL Brasil SA, analysts led by David Beker said. Infrastructure investments levered at the TJLP rate "would generate a higher return to equity." Other companies that could benefit include mall developer Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA and energy producer MPX Energia SA, the analysts added.
Feb 21 Australian shares nudged lower on Tuesday morning as the earnings season kept many investors sidelined, with Oil Search falling after reporting an annual drop in profits while losses in financial stocks dragged on the main index.
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.